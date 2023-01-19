 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Azeez Ojulari questionable for Giants

  
Published January 19, 2023 10:09 AM
nbc_pft_giantseagles_230119
January 19, 2023 08:21 AM
Despite New York being the No. 6 seed, Mike Florio and Peter King examine why the Giants have a legitimate chance to defeat the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The Giants have released their injury designations for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia and it is a short list.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round because of a quad injury. Ojulari was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with the injury.

Safety/linebacker Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (hamstring), and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) joined Ojulari as limited participants in practice, but all of them are on track to play against the Eagles.

Safety Jason Pinnock was taken to the hospital in Minnesota after suffering an abdomen injury last weekend, but he was a full participant in practice all week.