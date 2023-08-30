Bailey Zappe clears waivers, will sign with Patriots practice squad

The Patriots still have just one quarterback on their active roster, but they’ll have at least one more in their building.

Second-year QB Bailey Zappe went unclaimed on waivers after New England let him go on Tuesday. But Zappe will stick with New England on the practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Zappe getting waived was a surprise, as he went 2-0 as a starter while filling in for an injured Jones last year. In four appearances as a rookie, Zappe completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions — good for a 100.9 passer rating.

But in the 2023 preseason, Zappe’s completion rate fell to 58.8 percent as he threw for 253 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His passer rating was 78.3.

The Patriots will still presumably add a veteran to be Jones’ backup at some point soon.