nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin put Bucs up 7-0

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:14 PM

The Buccaneers have drawn first blood in New Orleans.

Baker Mayfield connected with wide receiver Chris Godwin on a four-yard touchdown pass to cap the opening drive of the game. The Bucs are up 7-0 with just under five minutes off the clock.

Mayfield was 6-of-6 for 62 yards on the opening drive. Godwin had three catches and Mike Evans had a pair while Bucky Irving ran twice for 17 yards.

The touchdown pass was the 12th of the season for Mayfield and Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler will now begin his push for the first of his career.