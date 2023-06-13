Baker Mayfield: I’m very confident in where we’re at right now

Baker Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask to be the Buccaneers starting quarterback to open the 2023 season. And after the first day of minicamp, Mayfield told reporters that he’s feeling good about his progress in the team’s new offense.

“I feel comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Mayfield said in his press conference. “Now, it’s about making sure that my comfortability resonates with everyone else. That is the quarterback’s job is to make sure everybody gets on the same page and make sure we breathe that confidence throughout the whole team. I feel good with where I am at right now, but there is obviously always room to improve.”

Mayfield noted that there were some issues with turnovers during Tuesday’s practice, calling them something he and the offense need to clean up. But generally, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick said he has confidence in what the team is doing on his side of the ball.

“I feel like I’m really seeing it well right now — reacting and playing,” Mayfield said. “I’m very confident in where we’re at right now, so just continuing to build that and trusting these guys. The greatest improvement you can see is just each day. No matter what it is, just getting better at one thing each day, and I think today we got a little bit better about communication.

“We will go in there and talk about it some more, but I’m happy with where we are at.”

Mayfield signed a heavily incentive-laden, one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March after a tumultuous 2022 season. If he wins the quarterback competition, it will give him another shot at leading a team in the NFC South.