Baker Mayfield is the NFC offensive player of the week

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is being recognized after he played perhaps the greatest game of his career on Sunday.

Mayfield has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

Mayfield had 381 passing yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He’s just the second quarterback ever to have a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field, joining Aaron Rodgers.

This is the fourth player of the week honor of Mayfield’s career. He was also NFC offensive player of the week last season in Week 14 with the Rams, and he was AFC offensive player of the week twice with the Browns, once in 2018 and once in 2020.