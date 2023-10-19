Baker Mayfield, Todd Bowles want Bucs “pissed off” entering Week 7

After last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said that “we sucked today” and shared his opinion that “we’ve got to get pissed off as an offense” in order to produce better results in the coming weeks.

Mayfield spoke to reporters again on Wednesday and he has not changed his tune over the last few days. Mayfield clarified that he meant getting pissed off as a way for everyone to focus on taking “pride in your work, about executing and doing your job each play” and head coach Todd Bowles said he was on the same wavelength as his quarterback.

“In certain instances we should be pissed off every week,” Bowles said, via PewterReport.com. “I think we are pissed off. I just think we have to play smart and more disciplined football as far as understanding what we have to do. And everybody has to go out and do their job. We have to coach it better and play it better, that includes and entails being pissed off.”

The Buccaneers are still on top of the NFC South despite last Sunday’s loss to Detroit and they can solidify that with a win over the Falcons this weekend. That win might not piss anyone off in Tampa, but being pissed off on the way there might be just what the doctor ordered.