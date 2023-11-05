Baker Mayfield’s 3-yard TD throw gives Bucs 10-7 lead

The Buccaneers have scored on their first two possessions and lead the Texans 10-7 in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay’s first possession began on the Houston 42 after a fumble recovery by Antonie Winfield, and they used the short field to go 25 yards. After stalling at the Houston 17, Chase McLaughlin kicked a 35-yard field goal.

The Bucs went 75 yards in 12 plays, with Baker Mayfield finding tight end Cade Otton for a 3-yard score.

The Bucs kept the drive going on an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jimmie Ward on a sack of Mayfield on third-and-seven at the Houston 21, and they converted a fourth-and-one on a 3-yard run by Rachaad White to the Houston 1.

Mayfield is 6-of-8 for 86 yards and a touchdown.