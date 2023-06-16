 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears announce open training camp dates

  
Published June 16, 2023 10:32 AM
The Bears announced the nine training camp practices open to fans this summer. The team will hold the 2023 Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall.

“We look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

The Bears report to camp July 25, and their first practice -- at 10 a.m. CT on July 26 -- is a community invite day closed to the public. The July 27 practice is the first open to fans.

Fans must obtain a free ticket to attend. To secure a ticket, visit ChicagoBears.com/camp beginning Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. CT. Each fan can select up to four tickets per date, subject to availability.

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall, and shuttle buses will run regularly.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Meijer Bears Family Fest will be held at Soldier Field starting at 10:35 a.m. CT. The last open practice is Thursday, Aug. 10.