Bears announce open training camp dates

The Bears announced the nine training camp practices open to fans this summer. The team will hold the 2023 Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall.

“We look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

The Bears report to camp July 25, and their first practice -- at 10 a.m. CT on July 26 -- is a community invite day closed to the public. The July 27 practice is the first open to fans.

Fans must obtain a free ticket to attend. To secure a ticket, visit ChicagoBears.com/camp beginning Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. CT. Each fan can select up to four tickets per date, subject to availability.

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall, and shuttle buses will run regularly.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Meijer Bears Family Fest will be held at Soldier Field starting at 10:35 a.m. CT. The last open practice is Thursday, Aug. 10.