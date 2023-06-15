 Skip navigation
Bears complete draft class signings

  
Published June 15, 2023 06:26 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the greatest non-QBs to represent Chicago in the 21st century, including Olin Kreutz, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester and more.

The Bears completed some unfinished business before heading into their offseason break.

They signed the two players left unsigned from their 10-player draft class, getting second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson under contract.

The Bears selected Dexter with the 53rd overall pick out of Florida. He will add depth to the interior of the defensive line, joining veterans Justin Jones, Andrew Billings and fellow rookie Zacch Pickens.

Chicago selected Stevenson two picks later. The University of Miami product is competing for a starting position opposite Jaylon Johnson.

He played two years at Georgia before transferring to Miami. In his college career, he made 115 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed.