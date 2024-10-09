Bears list Kyler Gordon, Teven Jenkins as limited practice participants

The Bears’ first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London includes a pair players listed as limited participants.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon is part of that group and a heel injury led to the Bears listing him in that category. The Bears only held a walkthrough on their first day of work in England, so Gordon’s participation level is an estimate.

Left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) is also listed as a limited participant. The rest of the week will provide a better idea about the availability of both players.

Defensive lineman Jacob Martin (toe) was listed as full after being designated for return from injured reserve. Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) has already been ruled out and neither defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive back Terrell Smith (hip) would have practiced.