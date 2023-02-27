Bears plan to meet with top quarterbacks at Combine

The Bears appear to be leaning toward trading down from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they want to do so only after being fully informed of their options at No. 1.

And that’s why the Bears plan to meet with most if not all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft at the Scouting Combine.

That would likely include Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

There’s no reason for the Bears not to find out everything they can about all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, whether they end up drafting one of them or not. It appears that they’re going to do their intelligence gathering at the Combine.