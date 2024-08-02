 Skip navigation
Bears president Kevin Warren: Goal is still to break ground on new stadium in 2025

  
August 2, 2024

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said this week that it will be “near impossible” for a deal on a new stadium for the Bears to come together before the end of 2024, but that isn’t altering the team’s view of when they can get the ball rolling on construction.

Bears president Kevin Warren did an interview with ESPN during Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game and he said that the team’s goal is still to be “in the ground moving dirt in 2025" with an eye on being in a new stadium for the 2028 season.

“It’s exactly where I thought we would be at this point in time,” Warren said.

Warren said that building a new stadium in the city remains the team’s preference, but noted that the land the team owns in Arlington Heights remains a possibility as well. Based on Pritzker’s comments, nothing will be moving forward at either site for quite some time.