Bears release Nathan Peterman

Among several things happening at Halas Hall on Wednesday, the Bears have let go of their No. 2 quarterback.

Chicago released Nathan Peterman, according to the transaction wire.

Peterman served as the Bears’ backup quarterback to Justin Fields for the first two weeks of the season. He appeared in three games with one start for Chicago last year, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

With Peterman’s release, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is now the only other quarterback on Chicago’s roster aside from Fields. Bagnet served as the emergency third QB in the season’s first two weeks.

The team does not have a QB on the practice squad