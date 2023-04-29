 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears select Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell with pick from Roquan Smith trade

  
Published April 29, 2023 10:38 AM
nbc_simms_no10darnellwright_230427
April 27, 2023 09:53 PM
Though Darnell Wright' athleticism might not be as 'squeaky clean' as other offensive linemen, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed agree that his strength and power make him a good fit for the Bears.

The Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens last season, getting 2023 second- and fifth-round picks as well as veteran linebacker A.J. Klein in return.

The Bears used the 53rd overall pick obtained in the trade on University of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter on Friday.

On Saturday, they used the 148th overall selection on Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Sewell is the brother of Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, the seventh overall pick in 2021, and Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell, who played four games last season as an undrafted free agent.

Noah Sewell played 33 games with 31 starts in three seasons at Oregon, totaling 215 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.