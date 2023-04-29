Bears select Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell with pick from Roquan Smith trade

The Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens last season, getting 2023 second- and fifth-round picks as well as veteran linebacker A.J. Klein in return.

The Bears used the 53rd overall pick obtained in the trade on University of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter on Friday.

On Saturday, they used the 148th overall selection on Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Sewell is the brother of Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, the seventh overall pick in 2021, and Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell, who played four games last season as an undrafted free agent.

Noah Sewell played 33 games with 31 starts in three seasons at Oregon, totaling 215 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.