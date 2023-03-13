 Skip navigation
Bears set to sign Nate Davis

  
Published March 13, 2023 12:04 PM
March 13, 2023 01:15 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the reports Eagles free agent T.J. Edwards reportedly plans to sign a three-year deal with the Bears and discuss the LB’s fit in Chicago.

Guard Nate Davis is set to join the Bears as a free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis agreed to a deal with the Bears on Monday. Davis, who is No. 58 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents , agreed to a three-year pact.

Davis played 55 games and made 54 starts for the Titans over the last four seasons. He made 12 of those starts during the 2022 season and will likely be stepping into a starting job up front for Chicago once the deal becomes official.

The Bears also agreed to a deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards on Monday and they picked up wide receiver DJ Moore in last week’s trade involving the first overall pick in the draft.