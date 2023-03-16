Bears sign D’Onta Foreman

The Bears have added a running back after losing a running back in free agency.

Free agent running back D’Onta Foreman has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bears’ No. 1 running back from last year, David Montgomery, departed in free agency to sign with the Lions.

The 26-year-old Foreman was a 2017 third-round pick of the Texans and has also spent time with the Colts, Titans and Falcons. Last year he played for the Panthers and had career-highs in carries (203), yards (914) and rushing touchdowns (five).

Foreman is the third key member of the 2022 Panthers’ offense to join the 2023 Bears. They’ve also added former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and former Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker.