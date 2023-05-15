 Skip navigation
Bears sign three more draft picks, including Darnell Wright

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:32 PM

The Bears signed three of 2023 draft picks on Monday, announcing first-round tackle Darnell Wright, third-round defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and fourth-round receiver Tyler Scott now are under contract.

The Bears have seven of their 10 draft picks signed. Fifth-round linebacker Noah Sewell, fifth-round cornerback Terell Smith, seventh-round defensive tackle Travis Bell and seventh-round safety Kendall Williamson previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

The three members of the Bears’ 2023 draft class who remain unsigned are second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson.

Wright appeared in 47 games with 42 starts in four seasons at the University of Tennessee. He played 27 games at right tackle, two at right guard and 13 at left tackle.

Wright did not allow a sack in his final 19 games with the Volunteers.

Pickens appeared in 47 games with 32 starts in four seasons at South Carolina. He totaled 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

He was named the Gamecocks’ MVP, defensive MVP and most outstanding senior last season after producing 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Scott played 30 games over three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, catching 87 passes for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.