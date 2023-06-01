 Skip navigation
Bears' special teams coach studying college tape to prepare for fair catch kickoff rule

  
Fair catches on kickoffs will almost certainly increase significantly this season with the new rule that puts the ball on the 25-yard line any time the kickoff returner fair catches a kickoff inside the 25. But how returners should decide when to fair catch and when to try to return the ball past the 25 is a strategy that still needs to be determined.

For Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, part of that strategizing includes studying college football, where the rule has been in place since 2018.

“I think you learn from every experience you have, so what I have learned from my other experiences is the question you’re asking is to continue study, continue to try to find ways to be the best that what we can be,” Hightower said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “Everything is not comparable but I mean what I have learned is just continue to study. Like continue to study the rule, continue to study preseason. We went and studied college from last season and studied all of that .”

Special teams coaches urged the NFL not to adopt the rule, but now that it has been implemented, Hightower says all he can do is coach to it.

“The rule is the rule,” Hightower said. “Coach [Matt Eberflus] has kind of already spoken on it in terms of what he thinks is going to happen. We’ve discussed as a staff what we think the rule is going do in terms of us basically schematically planning for it. That’s really where we are in the situation right now. Health and safety is the number one priority for us, the NFL, for everyone. At this point, what we are trying to do is trying to figure out strategically how to attack the situation and the best ways to win the ball game.”