Bears take first lead on D’Onta Foreman’s 4-yard run

Running back D’Onta Foreman spent last season with the Panthers. He plays for the Bears this season, and he now has a touchdown against his former team.

Foreman had a 4-yard run to give Chicago its first lead at 16-10 with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bears scored three field goals in the first half on kicks of 54, 36 and 39 by Cairo Santos.

Chicago’s touchdown drive was only 38 yards, set up by the Bears defense that stopped the Panthers with minus-5 yards on three plays and forced Carolina to punt from its own 4. Johnny Hekker’s 41-yard punt was returned 7 yards by Trent Taylor.

The Bears now have 245 yards, and rookie Tyler Bagent is 17-of-29 for 142 yards.