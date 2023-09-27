Bears to sign Joejuan Williams off Vikings practice squad

The Bears are adding a cornerback from a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chicago is signing Joejuan Williams off of Minnesota’s practice squad.

Williams signed with the Vikings in April after missing the 2022 season due to injury. He did not make the initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad.

A Patriots second-round pick in 2019, Williams appeared in 36 games with one start over his first three seasons with New England. He has eight career passes defensed.