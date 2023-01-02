 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Bears want as much “live experience” for Justin Fields as possible

  
Published January 2, 2023 02:46 AM
nbc_fnia_appsfull_230101
January 1, 2023 10:12 PM
The Football Night in America crew dive into Week 17, where the Bucs clinched the NFC South, the Giants are headed to the playoffs, the Packers kept their postseason dreams alive and more.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 105 yards on five carries in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions and the Bears led Detroit 10-7 when the first 15 minutes of play were up.

The next 45 minutes played out very differently. The Bears managed 90 yards in the final three quarters and the Lions scored 34 straight points to pick up a 41-10 over their NFC North rivals. Fields would wind up being sacked seven times and he was pressured constantly behind a line that was down to a third-string guard at one spot.

Fields went the distance despite how poorly things went for Chicago and head coach Matt Eberflus said after the loss that there was no substitute for the “live experience” that Fields was able to get on Sunday. That’s also why Fields will be playing against the Vikings in Week 18.

“I just go back to what I just kind of tried to state is in-game experience, there’s nothing like it ,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “We’re not going to get that anywhere else. Again, that’s a good pass-rushing group, so I thought it was really good to get that experience. Now, did it turn out the way he wanted it to or the way we wanted it to? No, it didn’t, but you’ve got to work through adversity. You’ve got to work through it and figure it out as coaches, as players. We’ve got to do a better job.”

Fields has made some clear strides in his second NFL season, but the Bears have lost nine straight games. The hope in Chicago is that the lumps Fields is taking this season leads to more individual and team improvement in 2023.