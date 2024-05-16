 Skip navigation
Before Christmas games, Chiefs host Texans, Ravens host Steelers on Saturday in Week 16

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:00 PM

With the Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, and Texans all playing on Christmas Day, the four teams are all playing on Saturday in Week 16.

Now we know the specific combinations and when they’ll be played.

Kansas City will host Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Pittsburgh will visit Baltimore at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day with the game being played on Fox.

This is slated to be the first matchup between quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Patrick Mahomes. The last time the Texans played the Chiefs was in Dec. 2022. Kansas City won 30-24 in overtime to clinch the club’s seventh consecutive AFC West title in Week 15.

As division rivals, games between the Steelers and Ravens are almost always competitive. Pittsburgh won both matchups 17-10 last year, though Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not play in the Week 18 contest as Baltimore had already wrapped up the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Steelers will host the Chiefs and the Texans will host the Ravens on Christmas Day in Week 17, which is on a Wednesday in 2024.