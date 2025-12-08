Ben Bredeson, Cade Otton listed as out of practice for Bucs on Monday

Buccaneers left guard Ben Bredeson would not have taken part in practice on Monday due to the knee injury he suffered against the Saints on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his Monday press conference that Bredeson was getting more tests on his knee and the team would wait for those results before determining his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons. A short week would seem to make the odds of Bredeson playing longer than the alternative.

The Bucs also said that tight end Cade Otton (knee), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hip), defensive back Christian Izien (neck), edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle), and safety Tykee Smith (neck, shoulder) would have been out on Monday. The team only held a walkthrough a day after their 24-20 loss to New Orleans.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone), left tackle Tristan Wirfs (oblique), and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (neck) were listed as limited participants. Bowles said earlier in the day that all three are “in play” to return on Thursday.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) was also listed as limited while running back Bucky Irving (shoulder), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) would have been full participants.