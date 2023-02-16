Ben Johnson on remaining with Lions: Don’t ruin a good thing

A Garth Brooks concert helped sell Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on remaining with the team.

Johnson was a candidate for head coaching jobs early this offseason after building a potent offense in Detroit last year, but pulled his name from consideration in order to remain with the team he’s been working for since 2019. In an appearance on a team podcast, Johnson said that a visit to a Brooks concert at Ford Field early in his tenure helped convince him that there were still things he wants to accomplish as part of head coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

“I was thinking at the time and soaking in the atmosphere, and it was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what a home playoff game is going to be like, and this is what I want to be a part of. This is what I want to feel. This is what I want to experience.’ Johnson said. “It made me feel some type of way and I kept going back to that as part of the process and you know what, there are so many good things going on here. So many good people, coaches, players, I love the offensive staff and everyone we have on board there. I love the players. I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day talking with my family it just made sense. Don’t ruin a good thing .”

If the Lions can pick up where they left off, the decision could turn out to be a win-win for Johnson. He’ll have a good chance to experience the kind of run he’d like to have in Detroit and he’ll have even more appeal as a head coaching candidate when the next cycle gets underway.