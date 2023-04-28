 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals add DJ Turner with 60th overall pick

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:06 PM
nbc_pft_mylesmurphy_230428
April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Myles Murphy will be a key contributor for the Bengals to win tough AFC playoff games down the stretch.

The Bengals added edge rusher Myles Murphy in the first round and they added some speed to their secondary in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cornerback DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard-dash at this year’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the Bengals made him the 60th overall pick in Kansas City on Friday night.

Turner became a regular on the Wolverines defense in 2021 and helped the team to back-to-back Big Ten titles to close out his time in Ann Arbor. He led the team with 10 passes defensed during the 2022 season and also recorded 36 tackles and one interception.

Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, Sidney Jones, and Jalen Davis are among the other cornerbacks for the Bengals.