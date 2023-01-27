Bengals’ Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams still not at practice

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said yesterday that he’s not ready to rule out right guard Alex Cappa or left tackle Jonah Williams, but it sure looks like they’re going to miss the AFC Championship Game.

Neither Cappa nor Williams was on the practice field today, according to reporters on the scene. Cappa has an ankle injury and Williams has a knee injury.

That likely means the Bengals will be without both players on Sunday against the Chiefs. With La’el Collins on injured reserve, the Bengals are down three starting offensive linemen.

The good news for the Bengals is, they were down the same three offensive linemen on Sunday against the Bills, and their offense played a great game with three backups. They’ll hope to do the same on Sunday.