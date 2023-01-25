 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals are drawing more and more local TV interest

  
Published January 25, 2023 10:15 AM
The Bengals are the bomb.

The nation is coming to terms with it, and folks in Cincinnati are becoming more and more hooked on the local team.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Sunday’s playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills generated a greater audience in Greater Cincinnati than last February’s Super Bowl game, in which the Bengals faced the Rams.

Per the report, 475,000 households watched at least part of the Buffalo playoff game on the local CBS affiliate. That equates to a 49.9 rating. For the Super Bowl LVI, 436,8000 households tuned in from Cincinnati, a 46.1 rating.

It also exceeded local viewership for last year’s AFC Championship, which was viewed by 442,900 Cincinnati households.

This weekend, the local ratings will likely be even higher in Cincinnati. Ditto for the Super Bowl, if the Bengals qualify for the game for the second straight year.