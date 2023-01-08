 Skip navigation
Top News

Bengals blowing out Ravens with early 17-0 lead

  
Published January 8, 2023 08:46 AM
nbc_pft_lamar_230105
January 5, 2023 08:48 AM
Lamar Jackson didn’t practice Wednesday and Tyler Huntley was limited, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess what the best option is for the Ravens against the Bengals.

The Bengals weren’t happy with rules changes this week, and they are playing mad.

Cincinnati has scored on all three possessions to take a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Evan McPherson kicked a 34-yard field goal after the Bengals stalled at the Baltimore 16. It completed a 17-play, 63-yard drive.

The Bengals reached the end zone on their second drive, with Joe Mixon running it in from the 1. It completed an eight-play, 48-yard drive.

The Bengals’ third drive was a three-play, 32-yard drive as Ja’Marr Chase caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow.

Burrow is 12-of-20 for 114 yards, and Chase has three catches for 41 yards.

Jessie Bates III and Mike Hilton both have interceptions of Anthony Brown, who is making his first career start with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both inactive.