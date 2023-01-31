Bengals-Chiefs averages 53.1 million viewers

The sequel did better than the original.

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship 2.0 drew a bigger audience than Bengals-Chiefs 1.0.

Per CBS, 53.124 million on average watched the game on Sunday night. It’s an 11-percent increase over last year’s game between the same two teams.

The game peaked at nearly 59.374 million viewers, presumably late in the fourth quarter.

In all, it was the most-watched conference championship game in four years.

Which raises the same question we ask once the audience is released for every Super Bowl. During a great football game like that, what the hell is the rest of the country doing?