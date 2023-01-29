 Skip navigation
Bengals, Chiefs tied 20-20 after Samaje Perine TD

  
Published January 29, 2023 04:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if both the AFC and NFC Championships deserve primetime treatment and if the NFL would ever consider spreading them out to Sunday and Monday evenings.

The Chiefs and Bengals are on their way to a classic ending in the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine ran for a two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the score 20-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The touchdown drive came after a fumble by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near midfield. Mahomes lost the ball while trying to throw a pass and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the ball.

It looked like the Chiefs might have forced a punt, but the Bengals went for it on fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 41-yard-line and Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 35-yard gain.

Chase now has six catches for 75 yards and Burrow is 22-of-33 for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.