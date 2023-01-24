 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals claim Chris Lammons off waivers

  
Published January 24, 2023 01:01 PM
nbc_bfa_mahomesburrowallen_230124
January 24, 2023 04:12 PM
Michael Holley questions Patrick Mahomes' availability against the Bengals, and Charles Robinson and Robert Mays discuss how Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen is a generational QB rivalry.

The Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off waivers Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

However, it ensures the Chiefs can’t re-sign Lammons to their practice squad after waiving him Monday.

The Chiefs could activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and/or tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) from injured reserve this week, which explains the opening of a roster spot. Both returned to practice last week.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since Week 11 and Fortson since Week 15.

Lammons was a four-phase special teams player for the Chiefs, with his 322 special teams snaps the most on the team this season. He made seven tackles in 16 regular-season games.

He played 23 special teams snaps Saturday against the Jaguars and made one tackle.