Bengals designate LB Shaka Heyward to return from IR

The Bengals cleared linebacker Shaka Heyward to practice by designating him for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Heyward, a second-year player, landed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a fibula injury.

Today begins his 21-day practice window, and he is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Heyward has 10 tackles in eight games this season. He has seen action on seven defensive snaps and 130 on special teams.

He appeared in six games last season, playing 12 defensive snaps and 102 on special teams.