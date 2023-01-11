 Skip navigation
Bengals designate Tycen Anderson for return

  
Published January 11, 2023 08:41 AM
Bengals rookie safety Tycen Anderson didn’t play at all this season, but he’s back on the practice field with the team Wednesday.

The Bengals announced that they have designated Anderson for return from injured reserve. Anderson went on the list with a hamstring injury in early September and remained on it all season.

Anderson can be activated at any point in the next 21 days and he’ll get a jump on next season even if he doesn’t make it into the lineup during the playoffs.

The Bengals drafted Anderson in the fifth round last year. He had 237 tackles over five seasons at Toledo.