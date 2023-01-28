 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bengals elevate Jake Browning, Isaiah Prince from practice squad to active roster

  
Published January 28, 2023 08:28 AM
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

The Bengals have called up two players to the active roster for the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were both elevated to the active roster for Sunday against the Chiefs.

Browning has never played in a game and likely won’t play tomorrow, but the Bengals have decided to make him available as a third quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Prince may not play tomorrow either, although with the Bengals down three starting offensive linemen, there’s a chance he could be called upon.