Bengals elevate Jake Browning, Isaiah Prince from practice squad to active roster

The Bengals have called up two players to the active roster for the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were both elevated to the active roster for Sunday against the Chiefs.

Browning has never played in a game and likely won’t play tomorrow, but the Bengals have decided to make him available as a third quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Prince may not play tomorrow either, although with the Bengals down three starting offensive linemen, there’s a chance he could be called upon.