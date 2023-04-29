 Skip navigation
Bengals fan trolls NFL by making coin flip before announcing selection

  
Published April 29, 2023 09:43 AM
April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Myles Murphy will be a key contributor for the Bengals to win tough AFC playoff games down the stretch.

By day three of the draft, the NFL has all sorts of people announcing picks, from all sorts of places.

The Bengals’ fan of the year, Phil Armein, made a fourth round pick from the podium in Kansas City.

Before announcing the selection at No. 131 (receiver Charlie Jones of Purdue), Armein produced a coin and flipped it.

It was a comment on the shenanigans in which the league engaged after the cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Lost in the shuffle regarding a potential neutral-site AFC Championship, the Bengals ultimately would have had to flip a coin for home field with the Ravens, if Baltimore had beaten Cincinnati in Week 18, setting up a wild-card rematch.

Running back Joe Mixon produced a coin and flipped it after scoring a touchdown in that game.

The league fined Mixon. They can’t fine Armein. But they’d surely like to.