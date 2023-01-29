Bengals get on the board, trail 6-3 in second quarter

The wait for a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium will go on a little longer.

Bengals kicker Evan McPhearson hit a 30-yard field goal with 8:36 to play in the first half to provide Cincinnati with its first points of the game. The Chiefs have kicked a pair of field goals and lead 6-3.

The Bengals’ first two drives stalled after sacks of Joe Burrow and Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis set up a long third down with Kansas City’s fourth sack of the game on the third drive of the game. Burrow was able to hit Tyler Boyd for a first down, however, and then hit Boyd for a 24-yard gain to set up the McPhearson kick.

Burrow is 7-of-11 for 76 yards and Boyd leads the team with 40 receiving yards on his two catches.