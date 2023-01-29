 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals get on the board, trail 6-3 in second quarter

  
Published January 29, 2023 02:34 PM
nbc_pft_champdifdaysv2_230126
January 26, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if both the AFC and NFC Championships deserve primetime treatment and if the NFL would ever consider spreading them out to Sunday and Monday evenings.

The wait for a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium will go on a little longer.

Bengals kicker Evan McPhearson hit a 30-yard field goal with 8:36 to play in the first half to provide Cincinnati with its first points of the game. The Chiefs have kicked a pair of field goals and lead 6-3.

The Bengals’ first two drives stalled after sacks of Joe Burrow and Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis set up a long third down with Kansas City’s fourth sack of the game on the third drive of the game. Burrow was able to hit Tyler Boyd for a first down, however, and then hit Boyd for a 24-yard gain to set up the McPhearson kick.

Burrow is 7-of-11 for 76 yards and Boyd leads the team with 40 receiving yards on his two catches.