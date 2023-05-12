 Skip navigation
Bengals get their entire draft class under contract

  
Published May 12, 2023 10:44 AM

The Bengals confirmed a report that they signed first-round pick Myles Murphy on Friday afternoon and they went on to announce that they signed all of their other 2023 picks as well.

Murphy was the team’s top pick and their second-round choice was former Michigan cornerback DJ Turner. Turner turned in the fastest 40-yard time at this year’s Scouting Combine before being selected by the Bengals.

The rest of the draft class is made up of third-round safety Jordan Battle, fourth-round wide receiver Charlie Jones, fifth-round running back Chase Brown, sixth-round wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, sixth-round punter Brad Robbins, and seventh-round cornerback DJ Ivey.

The Bengals are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, so getting the group in one place allowed the team to get all their work done at once.