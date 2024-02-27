Bengals hire three assistant coaches

The Bengals used their franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday and they took care of some other business on Tuesday.

The team announced the hiring of three assistant coaches. Offensive assistant Jordan Salkin, defensive assistant Ronnie Regula, and special teams assistant Ben Jacobs are now on Zac Taylor’s staff in Cincinnati.

Salkin was an offensive analyst at the University of Oregon last season and he worked as a quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2021. Regula was a senior defensive analyst at Notre Dame the last two seasons and has also coached at Miami and Tennessee on the collegiate level.

Jacobs played 73 games in the NFL as a linebacker and spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad before embarking on a coaching career. He’s been a special teams assistant for the Panthers and Commanders.