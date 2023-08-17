Bengals issue statement of support for Joe Mixon

On Thursday morning, Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty on aggravated menacing charges. The Bengals moved quickly to issue a statement in support of Mixon.

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals,” the team said. “Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans.

“The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

Joe is still on the team in part because he agreed to a significant restructuring of his contract.

Mixon still facts a civil lawsuit arising from a shooting outside his home earlier this year. He was not the shooter, and he was not criminal charged.

