Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals kick tires on tight ends before the draft

  
Published April 16, 2023 03:01 AM
April 6, 2023 08:43 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he’d be shocked if Dalton Kincaid doesn’t go in the top 15 of the 2023 NFL Draft, why Sam LaPorta was slotted No. 2 in his rankings and more.

In 2021, it was C.J. Uzomah. In 2022, it was Hayden Hurst. In 2023, it’s Irv Smith. For now.

The top pass-catching tight-end option for the Bengals could end up being a rookie, based on how things go in the draft.

Via SI.com , the Bengals have meet with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. They’ll also meet on Monday with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, as initially reported by Joe Danneman of Fox19.

Chris Simms has Kincaid at the highest-ranked tight end in the draft class, the lone Tier One prospect. Mayer, as we explained recently on PFT Live, is a guy whose 4.7-second speed doesn’t generate a ton of separation -- but he seems to catch everything thrown his way. He’s third on the Simms list.

Whoever gets the nod in the Cincinnati offense could have plenty of opportunities to contribute, given the attention paid to the likes of receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It could be Smith (who has a one-year deal) for the coming season, if he remains healthy. It could be a rookie by next year, if not sooner.