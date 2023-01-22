 Skip navigation
Bengals lead Bills 17-7 at halftime

  
Published January 22, 2023 11:32 AM
The Bengals have been in control throughout the first half of Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Bills and lead 17-7 at halftime.

But an overturned touchdown kept the score closer than it could have been.

With 1:55 left on the clock in the second quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to hit receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal. Chase got his feet down in the back of the end zone. But upon review, Chase did not keep control of the ball through the ground. So the call on the field was overturned.

Evan McPherson hit a 28-yard field goal to make the score 17-7.

The Bills had a shot to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff. But the club had to punt from Cincinnati’s 41-yard line.

Cincinnati has 18 first downs, is 3-of-5 on third down, and has 274 total yards. Burrow is 18-of-27 passing for 186 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had a 21-yard scramble. Joe Mixon has nine carries for 55 yards. Chase has three receptions for 42 yards while tight end Hayden Hurst has four catches for 46 yards with a touchdown.

While Cincinnati is missing three starters from its offensive line, the club surrendered only one sack in the first half.

On the other side, Josh Allen started slow, but finished the first half 10-of-17 for 111 yards. He punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 15-play drive in the second quarter. But Buffalo has just eight first downs and is 2-of-6 on third down.

Buffalo will have a chance to get back in the game with a big drive to start the third quarter.