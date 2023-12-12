Bengals list Ja’Marr Chase as non-participant in practice

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is on the team’s injury report Tuesday.

Chase is listed as a non-participant in practice due to an ankle injury. The Bengals are only holding a walkthrough on Tuesday, so the listing is an estimation of what he’d do at a normal practice.

That will make the rest of the week more telling about Chase’s availability for Saturday’s game against the Vikings. Reporters at the open portion of the walkthrough reported that Chase was present and in uniform, which may be a good sign about his chances of playing this week.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (oblique) was the only other player listed as out. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot, ankle) and cornerback DJ Turner (ankle) were estimated to be limited participants.