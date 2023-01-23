 Skip navigation
Top News

Bengals offensive line had “as complete a game as they’ve had all year”

  
Published January 23, 2023 03:35 AM
January 22, 2023 07:02 PM
Josh Allen speaks to the media following the Buffalo Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and reflects on his team's season as a whole.

One of the question marks for the Bengals heading into Sunday’s game in Buffalo was how their offensive line would hold up with three of their regular starters sidelined by injuries.

The answer is one of the reasons why they’ll be playing the Chiefs for the AFC title next weekend. The Bengals ran for 172 yards and Joe Burrow was sacked once as the Bengals controlled the line of scrimmage for almost all of their 27-10 win.

“Pass blocking. Run blocking. That’s as complete a game as they’ve had all year,” Burrow said, via the team’s website.

Left tackle Jackson Carman, right guard Max Scharping, and right tackle Hakeem Adeniji didn’t look out of place at all and center Ted Karras fought through a knee injury that he picked up in the first half. The team will now wait to see if usual starters Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa are able to get back on the field, but Sunday’s game provided plenty of reason to be confident in their chances even if those two can’t go.