Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals re-sign Germaine Pratt

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:59 AM
March 1, 2023 01:38 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the future looks like for Tee Higgins, after Duke Tobin made it clear the Bengals have no interest in trading the WR.

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt will remain in Cincinnati.

Pratt and the Bengals have agreed to a new three-year, $21 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pratt was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday and could have worked out a deal to leave the Bengals for a new team, but he will stay in town instead.

The 26-year-old Pratt arrived in Cincinnati as a third-round draft pick in 2019. Last year he started every game but one for the Bengals.

Pratt ranked No. 44 on our list of the Top 100 free agents .