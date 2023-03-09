 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign Jalen Davis, Joe Bachie

  
Published March 9, 2023 06:08 AM
nbc_pft_sabanyoung_230309
March 9, 2023 09:16 AM
Although Nick Saban believes in Bryce Young’s abilities, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the QB’s potential to overcome challenges with his size at the NFL level.

The Bengals are keeping a couple of their own free agents in Cincinnati, before free agency starts.

Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis signed a two-year contract and linebacker Joe Bachie signed a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Davis was set to become an unrestricted free agent, while Davis was going to be a restricted free agent.

Both Davis and Bachie contribute more on special teams than on defense. Davis played 86 special teams snaps and 50 defensive snaps last season, while Bachie played 168 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps.