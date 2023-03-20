 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign Max Scharping

  
Published March 20, 2023 06:55 AM
nbc_bfa_charlesx2williams_230317
March 17, 2023 04:14 PM
Just as the Cincinnati Bengals signed Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle Jonah Williams requests a trade and Brother From Another take a look at why.

Guard Max Scharping is sticking with the Bengals.

The team announced that Scharping has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team for the 2023 season.

Scharping joined the Bengals in 2022 after being claimed off of waivers from the Texans. He appeared in 14 regular season games as a reserve and then started all three of their playoff games at right guard because of an injury to Alex Cappa.

If all goes according to plan, Scharping will be back in a reserve role come the start of the 2023 season as the Bengals have both Cappa and left guard Cordell Volson under contract.