Bengals rule out Alex Cappa for this week

  
Published January 11, 2023 11:49 AM
nbc_csu_ravensbengalsprev_230111
January 11, 2023 02:22 PM
AFC North rivals Baltimore and Cincinnati are set to do battle once again in the Wild Card Round, and things are reportedly not looking good for Lamar Jackson's status on Sunday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that it would be “tough” for right guard Alex Cappa to play this week.

On Wednesday, Taylor made it official: Cappa will not play against the Ravens.

Cappa injured his left ankle in the Week 18 victory over the Ravens, and he was seen at Wednesday’s practice on a scooter and wearing a walking boot.

Max Scharping is expected to take Cappa’s place.

Scharping has not started a game this season and has played only 30 snaps, but he made 11 starts the past three seasons with the Texans.

The Bengals also were without receiver Tee Higgins, who missed practice with an illness.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was the only other player on the practice report. He was limited.