Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals sign Trevor Siemian

  
Published May 3, 2023 08:47 AM
nbc_pft_mylesmurphy_230428
April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Myles Murphy will be a key contributor for the Bengals to win tough AFC playoff games down the stretch.

The Bengals have found a new backup quarterback.

Trevor Siemian has signed with Cincinnati, the QB told multiple reporters.

Siemian spent last season with the Bears, appearing in two games with one start. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Chicago released Siemian in March.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Siemian has bounced around since his stint as Denver’s starting QB ended after 2017. He’s also spent time with the Vikings, Jets, Titans, and Saints.

Siemian replaces Brandon Allen as the club’s backup. Allen agreed to sign with San Francisco on Wednesday .

Aside from Siemian and starter Joe Burrow, the Bengals also have Jake Browning on the roster at quarterback.