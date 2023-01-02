 Skip navigation
Top News

Bengals strike quick, going 75 yards in 2:26 for 7-0 lead

  
Published January 2, 2023 03:45 PM
The Bengals got the ball first. They scored first.

It didn’t take long.

On the first play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow went deep to Ja’Marr Chase. They didn’t get the completion, but they did draw a 29-yard pass interference penalty on Tre’Davious White.

Tight end Hayden Hurst had a 21-yard catch in the five-play, 75-yard drive.

It took only 2:26 for the Bengals to get to the end zone with Tyler Boyd catching a 14-yard pass from Burrow for the score.

Burrow was 3-for-3 for 39 yards.

Bills defensive back Taron Johnson was injured on a vicious block by Hurst, who stuck Johnson into the ground on a 5-yard run by Joe Mixon. Johnson now has gone into the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

Siran Neal replaced him.