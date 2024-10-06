 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals take 17-14 lead into halftime

  
Published October 6, 2024 02:42 PM

After trailing 14-7 midway through the second quarter, the Bengals took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Derrick Henry has run for a 1-yard touchdown run, his 100th career touchdown, but he also was tackled in the end zone by Sam Hubbard for a safety. The safety closed the Bengals’ deficit to 14-9 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals took the lead on a four-play, 79-yard drive on their final drive of the half. Joe Burrow completed a pass to Tee Higgins for 11 yards, to Zack Moss for 9 yards and to Ja’Marr Chase for 18 yards to set up Chase’s 41-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds to go in the half.

The Bengals went for 2 points, and Kyle Hamilton’s interception was negated by his defensive pass interference. With another chance, this time from the 1-yard line, Chase Brown ran it in.

The Bengals outgained the Ravens 181 to 168 in the first half as Burrow went 13-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Higgins for an 11-yard score early in the second quarter.

Brown has five carries for 33 yards, and Chase four catches for 76 yards.

Lamar Jackson is 9-of-17 for 113 yards and a touchdown, a 16-yard throw to Rashod Bateman. He has 15 yards rushing on five carries. Henry has run for only 27 yards on 10 carries.

Zay Flowers has three catches for 54 yards.