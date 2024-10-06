Bengals take 17-14 lead into halftime

After trailing 14-7 midway through the second quarter, the Bengals took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Derrick Henry has run for a 1-yard touchdown run, his 100th career touchdown, but he also was tackled in the end zone by Sam Hubbard for a safety. The safety closed the Bengals’ deficit to 14-9 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals took the lead on a four-play, 79-yard drive on their final drive of the half. Joe Burrow completed a pass to Tee Higgins for 11 yards, to Zack Moss for 9 yards and to Ja’Marr Chase for 18 yards to set up Chase’s 41-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds to go in the half.

The Bengals went for 2 points, and Kyle Hamilton’s interception was negated by his defensive pass interference. With another chance, this time from the 1-yard line, Chase Brown ran it in.

The Bengals outgained the Ravens 181 to 168 in the first half as Burrow went 13-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Higgins for an 11-yard score early in the second quarter.

Brown has five carries for 33 yards, and Chase four catches for 76 yards.

Lamar Jackson is 9-of-17 for 113 yards and a touchdown, a 16-yard throw to Rashod Bateman. He has 15 yards rushing on five carries. Henry has run for only 27 yards on 10 carries.

Zay Flowers has three catches for 54 yards.